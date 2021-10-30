Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $7.05 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $639.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

