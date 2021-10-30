Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 207.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,022 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in Allegion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

