Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.77 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.36 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

