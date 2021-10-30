Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.87 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11,621.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 156.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

