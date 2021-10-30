Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $411.18. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,698 shares of company stock worth $112,717,038. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

