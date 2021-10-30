Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce sales of $2.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Curis posted sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 1,197,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.96. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

