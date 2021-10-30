Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,196 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cutera worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cutera stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

