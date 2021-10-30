cVault.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,014.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $104.46 million and $34,014.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,445.69 or 0.17004236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

