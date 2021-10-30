CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CyberOptics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CYBE opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

