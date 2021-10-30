CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Up 86.6% in October

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the September 30th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

