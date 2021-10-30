Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 25,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

