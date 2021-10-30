Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in October

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CYRBY stock remained flat at $$2.63 during trading hours on Friday. 51,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,342. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

