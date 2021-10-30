Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 235,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,388. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKILY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

