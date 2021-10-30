Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 235,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,388. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $27.32.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
