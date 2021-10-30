Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Daktronics worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 517,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 590.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 595.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 110,992 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $251.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

