Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $129,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.