Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

DSKE opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $588.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

