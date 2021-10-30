Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Short Interest Up 63.7% in October

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 440,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 5,445,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,241. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCRC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

