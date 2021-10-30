Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $108,231.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $108,231.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars.

