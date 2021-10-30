Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.10 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $82.10 million and $3.69 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

