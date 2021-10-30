Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in October

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DELCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 119,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,547. Delic has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

