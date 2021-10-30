DeltaChain Hits Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.42 or 0.00458622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.59 or 0.01027662 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

