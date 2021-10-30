Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Up 7.5%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30.

About Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

