Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.61. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 19.20% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

