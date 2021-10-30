Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 30th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$51.62 during trading hours on Friday. Derwent London has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

