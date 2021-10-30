Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Regional Management worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 34.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The stock has a market cap of $525.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

