Deutsche Bank AG Has $259,000 Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

