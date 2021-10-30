Deutsche Bank AG Has $265,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

