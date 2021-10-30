Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

