Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSDVY. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.28.

DSDVY opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

