Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of STM stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $236,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

