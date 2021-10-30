Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
