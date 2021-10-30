Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

