Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

FRA PBB opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.65.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

