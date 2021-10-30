Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

DPSGY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

