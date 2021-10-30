Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
DPSGY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.