Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

DPSGY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

