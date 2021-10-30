Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
DPSGY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
