DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $582.92 and last traded at $581.88, with a volume of 13237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $570.32.

The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.00.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

