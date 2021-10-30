DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $675.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $568.00.

DXCM stock opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $627.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

