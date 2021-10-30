DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ADK opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. DIAGNOS has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DIAGNOS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIAGNOS news, Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,190. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $15,815.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.