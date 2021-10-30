DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
ADK opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. DIAGNOS has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DIAGNOS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.