Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $10.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of FANG opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

