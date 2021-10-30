DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $47,461.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.32 or 0.00424753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,063,641,435 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,277,734 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

