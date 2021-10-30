Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

