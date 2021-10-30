Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $275.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

