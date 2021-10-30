Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,546 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Heritage Insurance worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $180,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HRTG stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

