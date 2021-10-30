Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dollar General worth $97,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,597,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.86. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

