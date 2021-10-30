Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 57.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

