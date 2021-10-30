Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLOW opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

