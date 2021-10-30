DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 394.3% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday.

DSDVF stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $271.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.97.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

