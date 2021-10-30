Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.750 EPS.

DRE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 2,302,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

