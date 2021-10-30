Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.