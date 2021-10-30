DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.49 ($49.99).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

