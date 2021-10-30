DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of DXC Technology worth $82,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

